People For the American Way has filed suit against two federal agencies demanding the release of documents related to reported changes in federal policy toward LGBT people.

Right Wing Watch, which is run by People For the American Way, said Thursday that it had filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with the Department of Justice and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) last year. Neither agency, Right Wing Watch said, “produced any responsive documents.”

The 10-page lawsuit was filed Wednesday with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Right Wing Watch filed its FOIA request with HUD after New York magazine reported that the agency was quietly unplugging resources aimed at curbing LGBT homelessness, including removing materials from its website on providing equal access to transgender people seeking homeless shelters, canceling a survey on projects in Cincinnati and Houston aimed at reducing LGBT homelessness and directing a department division to dissociate itself from a major study on housing discrimination against the LGBT community.

Right Wing Watch asked the Justice Department for documents related to a The New York Times report which claimed that the department had “scrubbed references to 'L.G.B.T.Q. Youth' from the description of a federal program for victims of sex trafficking.”

Elliot Mincberg, senior counsel and senior fellow at People For the American Way, told The Hill that he hopes the lawsuit will force a response from the agencies.

“The law is very clear that the FOIA deadlines are enforceable,” he said. “We don't know if just an email or a letter, but we are reasonably confident there's some decision or directive that instructs that these things happen. It should not take that long to find them.”

It should be noted that both agencies are run by men who are vocally opposed to LGBT rights. During his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that recognizing religious freedom would be “a very high priority” for him. Sessions, who is opposed to marriage equality, said that he would “follow” the Supreme Court's 2015 landmark ruling that struck down state marriage bans.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson has warned that marriage equality will led to “mass killings” and give “abnormal” people “extra rights.” He's also floated the idea of a transgender only bathroom. He was forced to backtrack on saying that prison can make a person gay. In 2013, the created an uproar when he linked same-sex marriage to bestiality and pedophilia.