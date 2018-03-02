Actor Lee Pace has said that he's dated
men and women.
The 38-year-old Pace is best known for
playing Thrandull in The Hobbit film trilogy and Ned in the
ABC fantasy drama Pushing Daisies. He plays Joe Pitt, a
closeted gay Mormon who struggles with his sexuality, in the Broadway
revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America.
When asked about his own sexuality by W
magazine, Pace became flustered.
“I've dated men. I've dated women,”
he
explained. “I don't know why anyone would care. I'm an actor
and I play roles. To be honest, I don't know what to say – I find
your question intrusive.”
Pace has not previously spoken publicly
about his sexuality. But in a 2012 interview with German website
Brash.de, out British actor Ian McKellen, who also appeared in The
Hobbit film trilogy, listed Pace as one of the six openly gay
actors on the film's set.
“Just look only how many openly gay
actors in The Hobbit [there] were: two of the dwarves, to Luke
Evans, Stephen Fry, Lee Pace,” he reportedly said. “In The
Lord of the Rings, I was the only one, next to it there was my
make-up artist and one from the wardrobe team. That's only progress,
right?”