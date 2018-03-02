Queer Eye star Karamo Brown says
he experienced homophobia while filming the Netflix makeover show.
Netflix announced in January that it
would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. Netflix premiered
the reality series featuring five openly gay stylists on Wednesday,
February 7.
Brown, 39, told UK LGBT glossy Attitude
that he was called a “fag” on the street while filming the show
in Georgia.
“I'm a touchy guy. I was holding
hands with another cast mate, Jonathan [Van Ness], who is the same
way, so we would hold hands all the time. And the first time we were
walking down the street holding hands a woman was like: 'Ugh, it's so
disgusting these fags'. And I hear it, and in those moments I can
either ignore it or try and give her a teachable moment,” Brown
said.
“I just turned to her and said: 'I
don't know why you would say that about who people who aren't
bothering you, but I hope you have a great day.'”
"She just looked appalled and then
said: 'Oh I'm sorry' and started stumbling because the normal
reaction would be to hit her back with more hate and I decided not
to,” he added.