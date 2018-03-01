Out figure skater Adam Rippon made an appearance Wednesday on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.

DeGeneres asked Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. athlete to medal at the Winter Olympics, about his celebrity crushes.

“You don't have a boyfriend, right?” DeGeneres asked.

“I don't,” Rippon answered.

“Who are your celebrity crushes, so I can get that setup?”

Rippon answered that a “solid” choice would be actor Jake Gyllenhaal and that he used to have a “big crush” on British singer Harry Styles.

“What happened?”

“Here's the thing,” Rippon answered. “I was sleeping on Shawn Mendes.”

“I'm sorry?”

“Not literally, but I didn't realize how cute he was. … I know Harry will be upset. I know, love is a funny thing.”

“I would say I'm going to direct you in the direction of some gay men,” DeGeneres said, adding that Rippon might have better luck with them.

DeGeneres also presented Rippon with a $10,000 donation from Shutterfly to his fundraising campaign to support GLAAD's LGBT youth programs.