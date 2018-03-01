RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race, and Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

New additions to the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame were announced Wednesday.

The new stars will be unveiled on Friday, March 16. RuPaul's star will be located directly outside the offices of World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

Ryan Murphy is the out producer behind some of television's biggest hits, including Glee, Nip/Tuck, American Crime Story and American Horror Story. Murphy, who is raising two children with husband David Miller, also helped create the upcoming FX drama Pose with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Pose will feature five transgender characters who will be played by transgender actors.

Also receiving stars this year are Jennifer Lawrence, Lynda Carter, Gillian Anderson, Eric McCormack, Shonda Rhimes, Snoop Dogg, Weird Al, Minnie Mouse, Niecy Nash, Mary J. Blige, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Simon Cowell, and Kirsten Dunst. Crocodile hunter Steve Irwin and comedian Bernie Mac will be recognized posthumously.