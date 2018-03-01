RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag
Race, and Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy will receive stars on
the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
New additions to the famous Hollywood
Walk of Fame were announced Wednesday.
The new stars will be unveiled on
Friday, March 16. RuPaul's star will be located directly outside the
offices of World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's
Drag Race.
Ryan Murphy is the out producer behind
some of television's biggest hits, including Glee, Nip/Tuck,
American Crime Story and
American Horror Story. Murphy, who is raising two children with
husband David Miller, also helped create the upcoming FX drama Pose
with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Pose will feature five
transgender characters who will be played by transgender actors.
(Related: Ryan
Murphy's Pose
to feature five transgender actors.)
Also receiving stars this year are
Jennifer Lawrence, Lynda Carter, Gillian Anderson, Eric McCormack,
Shonda Rhimes, Snoop Dogg, Weird Al, Minnie Mouse, Niecy Nash, Mary
J. Blige, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Simon Cowell, and Kirsten Dunst.
Crocodile hunter Steve Irwin and comedian Bernie Mac will be
recognized posthumously.