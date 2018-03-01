A Texas man has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for hate-crime assaults on gay men.

According to the AP, Chancler Encalade was sentenced on Tuesday.

Encalade and three other men used Grindr, a dating app for gay and bisexual men, to find men to assault and rob. Nigel Garrett previously received 15 years in prison. The other suspects – Cameron Ajiduah and Anthony Shelton – are set for an April trial in Plano, Texas.

According to the plea agreement signed by Garrett, the defendants used Grindr to meet their victims at their homes. The victims were physically assaulted, bound and robbed during the home invasion. The defendants would make homophobic statements to the victims while brandishing a firearm. The crimes were committed in the Texas cities of Plano, Frisco and Aubrey over a three-week period early last year.

An 18-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in May included charges of hate crimes, kidnappings, carjackings and use of a firearm to commit violent crimes.