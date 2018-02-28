A New Hampshire House panel on Tuesday advanced a bill that seeks to protect transgender people from discrimination.

House Bill 1319 cleared the Judiciary Committee with a 10-8 vote. The bill now heads to the House floor, where a similar bill was tabled last year.

According to the Concord Monitor, the bill would prohibit discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations, including bathrooms, based on gender identity.

Committee members opposed to the bill called it unnecessary.

“I believe that we shouldn't discriminate against anybody, and by listing out specific categories of people – who are absolutely discriminated against – I don't think that unifies the state,” said Representative Michael Sylvia, a Republican from Belmont.

Sylvia said that the bill is “against liberty” and would create government overreach.

“[B]ringing in the strong arm of the government is antithetical to getting along,” he said.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called passage a “positive step toward making history in New Hampshire.”

“No person should be fired, evicted, or denied service just because of who they are, and it is far beyond time that these important protections include transgender people in the Granite State,” HRC National Field Director Marty Rouse said in a statement.

New Hampshire has offered similar protections based on sexual orientation since 1998.