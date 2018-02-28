Australian singer Kylie Minogue will headline New York City's Pride Island this summer.

The annual two-day musical festival takes pace at Pier 97.

New York City's annual 10-day Pride celebration ends Sunday, June 24 with a giant march down Fifth Avenue. Minogue, whose new album Golden arrives April 6, will perform at Pride Island after the parade's conclusion. Also performing on Sunday are DJs Grind, Ralphi Rosario and Corey Craig.

On Saturday, Swedish pop sensation Tove Lo headlines Pride Island's opening day. Also performing are New Orleans rapper Big Freedia, hip hop artist Lizzo, drag performer Sasha Velour – winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 – and DJs Simon Dunmore and Dawson.

Pride Island Director Jose Ramos called this year's lineup “perfect examples of the evolution of Dance on the Pier.”

"With the success of last year's Pride Island, we are thrilled to bring back our music festival in a two-day format," Ramos said in a press release. "Kylie Minogue, Tove Lo, Lizzo, and Big Freedia are perfect examples of the evolution of Dance on the Pier."