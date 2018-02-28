Australian singer Kylie Minogue will
headline New York City's Pride Island this summer.
The annual two-day musical festival
takes pace at Pier 97.
New York City's annual 10-day Pride
celebration ends Sunday, June 24 with a giant march down Fifth
Avenue. Minogue, whose new album Golden arrives April 6, will
perform at Pride Island after the parade's conclusion. Also
performing on Sunday are DJs Grind, Ralphi Rosario and Corey Craig.
On Saturday, Swedish pop sensation Tove
Lo headlines Pride Island's opening day. Also performing are New
Orleans rapper Big Freedia, hip hop artist Lizzo, drag performer
Sasha Velour – winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 – and
DJs Simon Dunmore and Dawson.
"With the success of last year's
Pride Island, we are thrilled to bring back our music festival in a
two-day format," Ramos said in a press release. "Kylie
Minogue, Tove Lo, Lizzo, and Big Freedia are perfect examples of the
evolution of Dance on the Pier."