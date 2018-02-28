Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy has shared some of the homophobic comments he's received on his YouTube videos.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old skier shared the homophobic abuse in a tweet.

“Them: It's 2018 nobody cares that you're gay. Homophobia doesn't exist anymore. Get over yourself,” Kenworthy captioned four screenshots.

In a video titled Feeling Like a Champion! commenters wrote “Go die of aids,” “sick nasty pedo-fag,” “you are not a 'champion' you are a faggot,” “you are nothing but a sperm drinking, ass fucking FAG” and “hurry and get AIDS.”

In another video titled Showering in a Waterfall! a commenter wrote: “These faggots need to go back in the closet out of sight, it's not ok to suck another mans dick, thats for girls only!”

Kenworthy came out gay on the cover of ESPN the Magazine shortly after he medaled at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He was among a handful of out Olympians competing in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and out figure skater Eric Radford were among the celebrities who responded to Kenworthy's tweet.

“I am so sorry Gus you are dealing with this,” Clinton wrote. “All those vile comments reflect on the people making them, not you. Thank you for always representing #TeamUSA so well, on and off skis.”

“Ugh...[sad face emoji],” Radford responded.