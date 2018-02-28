Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy has shared
some of the homophobic comments he's received on his YouTube videos.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old skier
shared the homophobic abuse in a tweet.
“Them: It's 2018 nobody cares that
you're gay. Homophobia doesn't exist anymore. Get over yourself,”
Kenworthy captioned four screenshots.
In a video titled Feeling Like a
Champion! commenters wrote “Go die of aids,” “sick nasty
pedo-fag,” “you are not a 'champion' you are a faggot,” “you
are nothing but a sperm drinking, ass fucking FAG” and “hurry and
get AIDS.”
In another video titled Showering in
a Waterfall! a commenter wrote: “These faggots need to go back
in the closet out of sight, it's not ok to suck another mans dick,
thats for girls only!”
Kenworthy came out gay on the cover of
ESPN the Magazine shortly after he medaled at the 2014 Winter
Olympics in Sochi. He was among a handful of out Olympians competing
in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton
and out figure skater Eric Radford were among the celebrities who
responded to Kenworthy's tweet.
“I am so sorry Gus you are dealing
with this,” Clinton wrote. “All those vile comments reflect on
the people making them, not you. Thank you for always representing
#TeamUSA so well, on and off skis.”
“Ugh...[sad face emoji],” Radford
responded.