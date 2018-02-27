A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit overruled a 3-judge panel's ruling in a case involving a deceased skydiver who claims he was fired for being gay.

Plaintiff in the case is the estate of Donald Zarda, which claims that his employer, Altitude Express, fired him because of his sexual orientation. Last year, a 3-judge panel ruled against Zarda, saying that Title VII does not apply to sexual orientation. Lawyers in the case appealed to the full court.

“Sexual orientation discrimination constitutes a form of discrimination 'because of … sex,' in violation of Title VII,” U.S. Chief Circuit Judge Robert Katzman wrote in a 69-page en banc decision from the full court.

Three of the court's 10 judges dissented.

The Trump administration filed a friend-of-the-court brief in which it argued that Title VII does not prohibit workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation. The Department of Justice, which is led by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, filed the brief on the same day that President Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops.

Several courts, most recently the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, have held that Title VII's prohibition on sex discrimination applies to discrimination based on a person's sexuality. The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals reached the opposite conclusion.

Greg Nevins, who argued before the court on behalf of Zarda, called the decision “huge.”

“It really changes the dynamics about how people talk about who's winning this argument,” Nevins told the Washington Blade. “Nobody can call Hively an outlier. We now have an overwhelming victory in two circuits – out in Chicago, and out of New York now – and both of them were lopsided.'