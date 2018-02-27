Apple has released a set of ads
celebrating same-sex marriage in Australia.
While polling has for some time shown
majority support for marriage equality in Australia, legislation
refused to budge, despite numerous attempts. A postal vote asking
Australians whether the government should extend marriage rights to
gay and lesbian couples broke the logjam. An overwhelming majority
(61.6%) of Australians who participated voted “yes.” Roughly
three weeks after the results were announced, lawmakers approved a
marriage bill, making Australia the 25th nation with
marriage equality, and gay couples began exchanging vows in January.
Apple has released four spots from
TBWA/Sydney set to Courtney Barnett's cover of “Never Tear Us
Apart” by the Australian band INXS. The ads feature real couples
enjoying the first dance at their weddings.
Three shorter spots spotlight
individual couples. There is also a longer 60-second montage. The
ads were shot on an iPhone X.
Apple pledged support for marriage
equality in Australia ahead of the government's survey.
“We support marriage equality and
believe all Australians deserve the freedom to marry the person they
love, and have their relationships recognized with the same dignity
and legal protections as their neighbors, friends and family,”
Apple said in September.
The tech giant was also among the
companies who called on the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 to strike down
state marriage bans.
(Related: Amazon,
Apple, Google, Target urge Supreme Court to strike down gay marriage
bans.)