Apple has released a set of ads celebrating same-sex marriage in Australia.

While polling has for some time shown majority support for marriage equality in Australia, legislation refused to budge, despite numerous attempts. A postal vote asking Australians whether the government should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples broke the logjam. An overwhelming majority (61.6%) of Australians who participated voted “yes.” Roughly three weeks after the results were announced, lawmakers approved a marriage bill, making Australia the 25th nation with marriage equality, and gay couples began exchanging vows in January.

Apple has released four spots from TBWA/Sydney set to Courtney Barnett's cover of “Never Tear Us Apart” by the Australian band INXS. The ads feature real couples enjoying the first dance at their weddings.

Three shorter spots spotlight individual couples. There is also a longer 60-second montage. The ads were shot on an iPhone X.

Apple pledged support for marriage equality in Australia ahead of the government's survey.

“We support marriage equality and believe all Australians deserve the freedom to marry the person they love, and have their relationships recognized with the same dignity and legal protections as their neighbors, friends and family,” Apple said in September.

The tech giant was also among the companies who called on the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 to strike down state marriage bans.

(Related: Amazon, Apple, Google, Target urge Supreme Court to strike down gay marriage bans.)