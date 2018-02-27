Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who
refused to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, has
released a memoir.
According to the Lexington
Herald-Leader, Davis coauthored the book, Under God's
Authority: The Kim Davis Story, with John Aman and Mat Staver of
Liberty Counsel, the Christian conservative group that represented
Davis in court. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee wrote the
book's foreword.
In a press release for the book,
Liberty Counsel praises the book, calling it an “amazing narrative
of redemption and courage” that “goes behind the scenes to reveal
how God gave this unlikely candidate a platform to defend marriage
and religious freedom.”
Davis' refusal to issue marriage
licenses to same-sex couples landed her five days in jail for
contempt of court. The ordeal turned Davis into a Christian
celebrity.
“Kim chronicles her dramatic
encounters with furious, fist-pounding, homosexual men and the hate
mail that flooded her office,” Liberty Counsel says in an online
description of the book.
One of the men whom Davis refused,
David Ermold, is campaigning to replace her as county clerk.
(Related: Gay
man denied marriage licenses by Kentucky clerk Kim Davis running for
her job.)