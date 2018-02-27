Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, has released a memoir.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Davis coauthored the book, Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story, with John Aman and Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel, the Christian conservative group that represented Davis in court. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee wrote the book's foreword.

In a press release for the book, Liberty Counsel praises the book, calling it an “amazing narrative of redemption and courage” that “goes behind the scenes to reveal how God gave this unlikely candidate a platform to defend marriage and religious freedom.”

Davis' refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples landed her five days in jail for contempt of court. The ordeal turned Davis into a Christian celebrity.

“Kim chronicles her dramatic encounters with furious, fist-pounding, homosexual men and the hate mail that flooded her office,” Liberty Counsel says in an online description of the book.

One of the men whom Davis refused, David Ermold, is campaigning to replace her as county clerk.

