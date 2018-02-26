Republican Senators John McCain, Susan Collins and Orrin Hatch are among those quoted in a full page USA Today ad opposed to President Donald Trump's transgender military ban.

The ad was paid for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Lambda Legal, OutServe-SLDN, American Military Partner Association and the Gender Justice League. It will run in every local Gannett paper nationwide on Wednesday.

Trump first proposed the ban on Twitter, then asked the Pentagon to implement it. Opponents have temporarily blocked implementation through the courts.

“Military leaders, national security officials, bipartisan lawmakers in Congress and a majority of Americans oppose the Trump-Pence ban on transgender troops, which would hurt military readiness,” the ad reads. “Tell Donald Trump and Mike Pence not to put their politics ahead of our troops. Call the White House: 202-456-1414. #ProtectTransTroops”

McCain, a Republican from Arizona, is quoted as saying: “When less than one percent of Americans are volunteering to join the military, we should welcome all those who are willing and able to serve our country.”

“Transgender people are people, and deserve the best we can do for them,” Hatch, a Republican from Utah, is quoted.

Other leaders quoted include Senators Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama, and Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Ray Mabus, former secretary of the Navy, Admiral Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Eric Fanning, former Secretary of the Army, Deborah Lee James, former secretary of the Air Force, and General Martin Dempsey, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Military leaders, national security officials, and bipartisan lawmakers agree with the majority of Americans who believe the Trump-Pence Administration's ban on transgender troops is not only wrong, but hurts military readiness,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement announcing the ad. “Donald Trump’s erratic tweets and half-baked orders disrespect the bravery of countless transgender people who have fought and sacrificed for our country. It's long past time the White House abandon this reckless, unconstitutional ban and give these brave individuals the dignity, respect and honor they deserve.”