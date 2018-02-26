Republican Senators John McCain, Susan
Collins and Orrin Hatch are among those quoted in a full page USA
Today ad opposed to President Donald Trump's transgender military
ban.
The ad was paid for the Human Rights
Campaign (HRC), Lambda Legal, OutServe-SLDN, American Military
Partner Association and the Gender Justice League. It will run in
every local Gannett paper nationwide on Wednesday.
Trump first proposed the ban on
Twitter, then asked the Pentagon to implement it. Opponents have
temporarily blocked implementation through the courts.
“Military leaders, national security
officials, bipartisan lawmakers in Congress and a majority of
Americans oppose the Trump-Pence ban on transgender troops, which
would hurt military readiness,” the
ad reads. “Tell Donald Trump and Mike Pence not to put their
politics ahead of our troops. Call the White House: 202-456-1414.
#ProtectTransTroops”
McCain, a Republican from Arizona, is
quoted as saying: “When less than one percent of Americans are
volunteering to join the military, we should welcome all those who
are willing and able to serve our country.”
“Transgender people are people, and
deserve the best we can do for them,” Hatch, a Republican from
Utah, is quoted.
Other leaders quoted include Senators
Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, Richard Shelby, a
Republican from Alabama, and Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine,
General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,
Ray Mabus, former secretary of the Navy, Admiral Mike Mullen, former
chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Eric Fanning, former Secretary
of the Army, Deborah Lee James, former secretary of the Air Force,
and General Martin Dempsey, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of
Staff.
“Military leaders, national security
officials, and bipartisan lawmakers agree with the majority of
Americans who believe the Trump-Pence Administration's ban on
transgender troops is not only wrong, but hurts military readiness,”
HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement announcing the ad.
“Donald Trump’s erratic tweets and half-baked orders disrespect
the bravery of countless transgender people who have fought and
sacrificed for our country. It's long past time the White House
abandon this reckless, unconstitutional ban and give these brave
individuals the dignity, respect and honor they deserve.”