In an interview with Vulture,
Ricky Martin discusses playing Antonio D'Amico, fashion designer
Gianni Versace's longtime partner, in FX's American Crime Story:
The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
Versace was gunned down outside his
lavish Miami Beach home by Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss), a
27-year-old man who idolized Versace and was on the FBI's Ten Most
Wanted list.
Versace and D'Amico were together 15
years and reportedly had an open relationship.
“I want to normalize relationships
like this,” Martin said. “It's good for the world; it's good for
me as a gay man with kids. It's important that we shed some light on
power couples like this.”
“We want to normalize another kind of
reality for open relationships. And that’s what we’re doing.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong. We’re just two very self-secure
men that are completely in love with each other, that trust each
other to the maximum level, and here we are,” he
added.
