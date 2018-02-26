In an interview with Vulture, Ricky Martin discusses playing Antonio D'Amico, fashion designer Gianni Versace's longtime partner, in FX's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Versace was gunned down outside his lavish Miami Beach home by Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss), a 27-year-old man who idolized Versace and was on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list.

Versace and D'Amico were together 15 years and reportedly had an open relationship.

“I want to normalize relationships like this,” Martin said. “It's good for the world; it's good for me as a gay man with kids. It's important that we shed some light on power couples like this.”

“We want to normalize another kind of reality for open relationships. And that’s what we’re doing. There’s absolutely nothing wrong. We’re just two very self-secure men that are completely in love with each other, that trust each other to the maximum level, and here we are,” he added.

