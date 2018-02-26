Out skier Gus Kenworthy took a swipe at
President Donald Trump as the Winter Olympics in South Korea came to
a close on Sunday.
He congratulated Russia after it won
the gold medal in men's ice hockey, calling it Russia's biggest win
since Trump's election.
“Russia's biggest win since the 2016
US Presidential election!” Kenworthy, 26, tweeted.
Kenworthy also took aim at Ivanka
Trump, the president's daughter, who was in Pyeogchang to attend some
events and meet with several foreign leaders.
“So proud of all these people!”
Kenworthy captioned a photo of Team USA athletes. “Everybody here
has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the
opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except
Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”
Kenworthy and out figure skater Adam
Rippon have been critical of Trump's policies on LGBT issues. In
a recent interview, he said he has “no patience” with the
Trump administration's “attacks” on the LGBT community.