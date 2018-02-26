Out skier Gus Kenworthy took a swipe at President Donald Trump as the Winter Olympics in South Korea came to a close on Sunday.

He congratulated Russia after it won the gold medal in men's ice hockey, calling it Russia's biggest win since Trump's election.

“Russia's biggest win since the 2016 US Presidential election!” Kenworthy, 26, tweeted.

Kenworthy also took aim at Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter, who was in Pyeogchang to attend some events and meet with several foreign leaders.

“So proud of all these people!” Kenworthy captioned a photo of Team USA athletes. “Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well... Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

Kenworthy and out figure skater Adam Rippon have been critical of Trump's policies on LGBT issues. In a recent interview, he said he has “no patience” with the Trump administration's “attacks” on the LGBT community.