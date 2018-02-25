Out singer Adam Lambert recently said that his hectic work schedule makes dating “tough.”

The 36-year-old Lambert is touring with Queen and has promised fans new music in 2018.

Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Lambert talked about using the “celebrity dating app” Raya, which describes itself as a “private network for people in creative industries.”

“I'm on there,” Lambert answered. “I've already done that one. I've come through it and I didn't meet anyone.”

“Dating is a bit tricky when you're moving around all the time, I have to say,” Lambert said elsewhere on the program.

“You can meet somebody great and then be like, 'OK, I'm only here for three days. I gotta go. That was a nice first date and goodbye. Let's try to keep in touch.' It's tough,” he added.

In 2013, Lambert cited hectic work schedules as contributing to his break up with Finnish entertainment reporter Sauli Koskinen, a Helsinki native.