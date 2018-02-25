Out singer Adam Lambert recently said
that his hectic work schedule makes dating “tough.”
The 36-year-old Lambert is touring with
Queen and has promised fans new music in 2018.
Appearing on Australia's KIIS FM's The
Kyle and Jackie O Show, Lambert talked about using the “celebrity
dating app” Raya, which describes itself as a “private network
for people in creative industries.”
“I'm on there,” Lambert
answered. “I've already done that one. I've come through it
and I didn't meet anyone.”
“Dating is a bit tricky when you're
moving around all the time, I have to say,” Lambert said elsewhere
on the program.
“You can meet somebody great and then
be like, 'OK, I'm only here for three days. I gotta go. That was a
nice first date and goodbye. Let's try to keep in touch.' It's
tough,” he added.
In 2013, Lambert cited hectic work
schedules as contributing to his break up with Finnish entertainment
reporter Sauli Koskinen, a Helsinki native.