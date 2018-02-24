Out British actor-author Stephen Fry on Friday announced he is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The 60-year-old Fry announced the news in a video posted on his website.

Fry said that doctors in January removed 11 lymph nodes. The cancer, Fry said, “doesn't seem” to have spread beyond the prostate.

“So far as we know, it's all been got,” he said, adding that doctors are still running tests.

In 2015, Fry married Elliott Spencer, a stand-up comic 30 years his junior.

“Here's hoping I've got another few years left on this planet, because I enjoy life at the moment and that's a marvelous thing to be able to say, and I'd rather it didn't go away,” Fry said.

Fry is also a vocal supporter of LGBT rights.