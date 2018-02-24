Police in Toronto on Friday charged a landscaper accused of killing five gay men with another murder.

According to the AP, Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said that he believes more charges will be added.

Bruce McArthur, 66, was arrested in January.

Idsinga previously said that police found the remains of the men “hidden in the bottom of [large] planters” at a property McArthur used for storage. Police scoured some 30 properties where McArthur worked but turned up no additional remains.

Police said that the latest victim, Skanda Navartnam, 40, went missing in 2010 and was last seen leaving Zipperz, a now-shuttered gay bar. Friends said that McArthur and Navartnam had a sexual relationship.

Idsinga called McArthur an “alleged serial killer.”

All of the victims were gay men in their 40s and 50s. Police believe McArthur met his victims in Toronto's Gay village and on gay dating apps.