Police in Toronto on Friday charged a
landscaper accused of killing five gay men with another murder.
According to the AP, Detective Sgt.
Hank Idsinga said that he believes more charges will be added.
Bruce McArthur, 66, was arrested in
January.
Idsinga previously said that police
found the remains of the men “hidden in the bottom of [large]
planters” at a property McArthur used for storage. Police scoured
some 30 properties where McArthur worked but turned up no additional
remains.
Police said that the latest victim,
Skanda Navartnam, 40, went missing in 2010 and was last seen leaving
Zipperz, a now-shuttered gay bar. Friends said that McArthur and
Navartnam had a sexual relationship.
Idsinga called McArthur an “alleged
serial killer.”
All of the victims were gay men in
their 40s and 50s. Police believe McArthur met his victims in
Toronto's Gay village and on gay dating apps.