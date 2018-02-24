Joshua Rush, the 16-year-old actor who plays teen Cyrus Goodman on Disney Channel's Andi Mack, talks about playing Disney's first openly gay character.

Cyrus came out gay to his friends in the show's second season premiere, which aired in October.

Andi Mack follows the lives of 13-year-old title character Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth), her family and her two best friends: Cyrus Goodman and Buffy Driscoll (Sofia Wylie).

“I feel the pressure, and I also don't,” Rush told PEOPLE Now. “I think the most important thing for me when I got this part was to do it right.”

“I knew that I wanted to do it justice, because I knew that people were gonna end up seeing this and being like, 'Wow that's me. I identify with that [and] I can be who I am now.' But I also wanted to make sure that it's not all-encompassing. Like that's not all of Cyrus' personality,” he added.

(Related: One Million Moms says Disney Channel's gay storyline robs tweens of their innocence.)