Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative group Family Research Council (FRC), is seeking $200,000 for a campaign against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

The Alabama-based SPLC monitors more than 1,000 extremist groups in the United States. SPLC labeled FRC a “hate group” because of its opposition to LGBT rights.

On Monday, Perkins asked supporters in an email to contribute to a campaign against the SPLC, Right Wing Watch reported. He said the group is trying to raise $200,000 by March 15.

“Exposing the SPLC's radical agenda is one of the highest priorities we have here at FRC in 2018,” Perkins wrote. “Teachers, parents and K-12 students can ill afford to substitute science and math with cross-dressing, gender-spectrum training and same-sex dating skills.”

The SPLC, Perkins added, is trying to “marginalize and ultimately silence the voice of Christians.”

The group added on its donation page: “The SPLC’s agenda to destroy as many Catholic, Baptist, and Pentecostal organizations as possible, and to push a pro-LGBT agenda in K-12 education, must be halted.”

Perkins has also called on President Donald Trump to “forcefully direct all federal agencies to eliminate the SPLC as a reliable and credible source for information and data.”

In 2011, the SPLC's Mark Potok defended designating FRC a “hate group,” telling CBN that “the FRC does engage, certainly in our view, in the propagation of known falsehoods in an effort to defame gay people.”