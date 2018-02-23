Reality star Tabatha Coffey says her mother did not handle her coming out well.

The 48-year-old Australian-born Coffey was the star of Bravo's Tabatha Takes Over for five seasons. On the show, Coffey, a hairstylist who gained fame competing on Shear Genius, came to the rescue of salons in distress.

Coffey returned to television this year with a new small business makeover show on Bravo titled Relative Success with Tabatha.

Coffey, who is openly gay, told Larry King that her parents owned transgender strip clubs in Australia and that they would loan money to their employees who sought gender reassignment surgery.

Despite her embrace of the transgender community, Coffey's mother did not approve of her daughter being a lesbian.

“My mother was not very happy when I came out, which I thought would be the opposite,” Coffey said.

“How old were you?” King asked.

“15.”

“She didn't handle it well?”

“She did not handle it well. No, she did not handle it well. And it took a long time for her to handle it well. So, that made me not handle it well, and it made it a very confusing time, as well. It took a while for her to warm up to it and it was an extraordinary thing, but luckily, in the end, she did,” Coffey answered.

Coffey added that her father “went to work one day and never came back.” She was 11 at the time.