Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will help host NBC's coverage of the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The 2018 Olympic games end on Sunday.

NBC sportscaster Terry Gannon will join Lipinski and Weir, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics Production and Programming, said in a statement that the trio was the best fit to host the “world's biggest party.”

“Parades, K-Pop, fireworks, costumes, dancing – who better to host the world's biggest party than Tara, Johnny and Terry,” Bell said.

Weir, who confirmed rumors he's gay in his 2011 autobiography Welcome to My World, said: “This is a glorious and unexpected experience that I can't wait to get fancy for.”

Lipinski and Weir have previously teamed up for other NBC sports segments during the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl and the National Dog Show.

