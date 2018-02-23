Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski
and Johnny Weir will help host NBC's coverage of the closing ceremony
of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
The 2018 Olympic games end on Sunday.
NBC sportscaster Terry Gannon will join
Lipinski and Weir, Deadline Hollywood reported.
Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics
Production and Programming, said in a statement that the trio was the
best fit to host the “world's biggest party.”
“Parades, K-Pop, fireworks, costumes,
dancing – who better to host the world's biggest party than Tara,
Johnny and Terry,” Bell said.
Weir, who confirmed rumors he's gay in
his 2011 autobiography Welcome to My World, said: “This is a
glorious and unexpected experience that I can't wait to get fancy
for.”
Lipinski and Weir have previously
teamed up for other NBC sports segments during the Kentucky Derby,
the Super Bowl and the National Dog Show.
(Related: Johnny
Weir explains why he didn't come out gay during his Olympic career.)