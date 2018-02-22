UK singer Boy George has praised Adam
Lambert's performance with Queen, saying he brings his own “flavor”
to the band's musical repertoire.
Freddie Mercury, Queen's original
frontman, died 26 years ago on November 24, 1991 of complications due
to AIDS.
Lambert and the remaining members of
Queen, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, first teamed up
in 2009 for a performance on American Idol and have toured
together extensively since then.
On Wednesday, Boy George posted an
Instagram photo of himself with Lambert.
“Went to see @adamlambert performing
with #Queen in Sydney and it was fabulous,” he captioned the photo.
“Adam’s voice is astounding and he does not need to apologize
for not being Freddy Mercury. Adam brings his own flavor to those
timeless songs and he is a wonderful artist in his own right. Loved
the glittering 70s platforms. Brian singing ‘love of my life’ was
beautiful. No need to apologize Brian you bring beauty and
vulnerability to my fave Queen song!”
“Roger on ‘It’s A Kind Of Magic’
was also full of feeling. Very Bowie-esque and I loved the drum solos
and Brian’s axe lamenting. It was a night with everything. GO you
will live for it!” he
added.
