UK singer Boy George has praised Adam Lambert's performance with Queen, saying he brings his own “flavor” to the band's musical repertoire.

Freddie Mercury, Queen's original frontman, died 26 years ago on November 24, 1991 of complications due to AIDS.

Lambert and the remaining members of Queen, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, first teamed up in 2009 for a performance on American Idol and have toured together extensively since then.

On Wednesday, Boy George posted an Instagram photo of himself with Lambert.

“Went to see @adamlambert performing with #Queen in Sydney and it was fabulous,” he captioned the photo. “Adam’s voice is astounding and he does not need to apologize for not being Freddy Mercury. Adam brings his own flavor to those timeless songs and he is a wonderful artist in his own right. Loved the glittering 70s platforms. Brian singing ‘love of my life’ was beautiful. No need to apologize Brian you bring beauty and vulnerability to my fave Queen song!”

“Roger on ‘It’s A Kind Of Magic’ was also full of feeling. Very Bowie-esque and I loved the drum solos and Brian’s axe lamenting. It was a night with everything. GO you will live for it!” he added.

