Utah State Senator Jim Dabakis, a Democrat from Salt Lake City, on Tuesday announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the Utah Senate.

“I will not be running for re-election to the Utah State Senate in 2018. I want to thank the people of Salt Lake City for giving me the greatest honor of my life: allowing me to represent them,” Dabakis said in a statement. “I have had six years of pouring myself into the Senate job. I have left nothing on the table. I am grateful that I was able to play a part in bringing the ‘homos and the Momos’ together with the historic 2015 LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Law; help support and reorganize the arts and culture structure in the State; be a fierce watchdog in protecting our State's precious lands; and perhaps, it has been my greatest task to stand toe-to-toe with the all-encompassing political machine that runs the State.”

Dabakis, a co-founder of the Utah Pride Center and Equality Utah, the state's largest gay rights advocate, was elected chair of the Utah Democratic Party in 2011, making him the first openly gay man to lead a major party in Utah.

Dabakis, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, was appointed to the Utah Senate in 2012 and won re-election in 2014. He is the Senate's only openly gay member.

“The ability to have actual, real live gay, lesbian, transgender and bisexual people in the body, there making the decisions, sitting on the other side … is really, really important for this state,” Dabakis said.

Dabakis and his husband Stephen Justeson married on December 20, 2013, just hours after a federal judge struck down Utah's ban on same-sex marriage. Salt Lake City Mayor Ralph Becker presided over the ceremony.