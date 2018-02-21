Out skier Gus Kenworthy discussed his “fast” friendship with out figure skater Adam Rippon in an interview with People.

Kenworthy, 26, and Rippon, 28, are the two openly gay athletes on Team USA competing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. Both have also spoken out in support of LGBT rights.

Kenworthy told People that they “will be friends for life.”

“Us becoming friends just happened kind of naturally,” Kenworthy said. “The first time I heard about him was because he was one of the other openly gay athletes trying to make it to the Games. And so I started following him and he was following me, and we started exchanging messages and catching up on each other’s qualifying processes and rooting each other on.”

“It’s a stressful time in any athlete’s life, and we were sort of dealing with the same pressures. So I think we had a lot to kind of connect over.”

“It was just like sparks flying, like instant friends, fast friends,” Kenworthy said. “I love the guy. I think he’s hilarious, I think he’s so sweet, so charming, so I’m very excited about our friendship.”

Kenworthy, who is dating actor Matthew Wilkas (Gayby), added that he wanted to show support for Rippon because he's “so proud of him” and “our entire LGBT community.”

