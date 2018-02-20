The Kansas Republican Party on Saturday approved a resolution that opposes “all efforts to validate transgender identity.”

According to the Wichita Eagle, the party's state committee of about 180 people approved the resolution on a voice vote at the party's annual meeting. The statement also affirms “God's design for gender as determined by biological sex and not by self-perception.”

The resolution was sponsored by Eric Teetsel, president of the Family Policy Alliance of Kansas.

Teetsel pointed out that the resolution also recognizes the dignity of people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender. He also said that he was acting out of love.

“Ultimately, an ideology that says you can determine your own gender identity is broken and it's going to lead to a lot of pain, and that's why it's important to bring us back to what we know to be true and good,” he said.

Tom Witt, director of LGBT rights advocate Equality Kansas, called the GOP's move “an undignified and crass assault.”

The Kansas Republican Party platform also opposes same-sex marriage.