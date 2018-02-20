The Kansas Republican Party on Saturday
approved a resolution that opposes “all efforts to validate
transgender identity.”
According to the Wichita Eagle,
the party's state committee of about 180 people approved the
resolution on a voice vote at the party's annual meeting. The
statement also affirms “God's design for gender as determined by
biological sex and not by self-perception.”
The resolution was sponsored by Eric
Teetsel, president of the Family Policy Alliance of Kansas.
Teetsel pointed out that the resolution
also recognizes the dignity of people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual
and transgender. He also said that he was acting out of love.
“Ultimately, an ideology that says
you can determine your own gender identity is broken and it's going
to lead to a lot of pain, and that's why it's important to bring us
back to what we know to be true and good,” he
said.
Tom Witt, director of LGBT rights
advocate Equality Kansas, called the GOP's move “an undignified and
crass assault.”
The Kansas Republican Party platform
also opposes same-sex marriage.