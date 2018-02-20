Actor Russell Tovey has announced his
engagement to boyfriend Steve Brockman.
The 36-year-old Tovey confirmed the
happy news on Monday.
“Completely unexpected but very, very
happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when
back in London,” Tovey
told the MailOnline.
Tovey and Brockman, a rugby coach, are
thought to have begun dating in 2016.
Tovey currently plays Harry Doyle on
the ABC drama Quantico and the voice of gay superhero The Ray
on the CW Seed's animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray.
In 2013, the British actor, who came
out as a teenager, took on his first major gay role, playing Kevin in
the HBO dramedy Looking.
Last year, he told The Guardian
that taking on gay roles “wasn't a conscious decision.”
“And it was only the other day that I
realized it had been important somehow. For so long, as a young
actor, I had this anxiety about making sure I could get straight
roles, and now I know that's not necessary,” he said.
“The gay roles are the best for me.
Being gay has made my career,” he added.