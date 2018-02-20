Actor Russell Tovey has announced his engagement to boyfriend Steve Brockman.

The 36-year-old Tovey confirmed the happy news on Monday.

“Completely unexpected but very, very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London,” Tovey told the MailOnline.

Tovey and Brockman, a rugby coach, are thought to have begun dating in 2016.

Tovey currently plays Harry Doyle on the ABC drama Quantico and the voice of gay superhero The Ray on the CW Seed's animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray.

In 2013, the British actor, who came out as a teenager, took on his first major gay role, playing Kevin in the HBO dramedy Looking.

Last year, he told The Guardian that taking on gay roles “wasn't a conscious decision.”

“And it was only the other day that I realized it had been important somehow. For so long, as a young actor, I had this anxiety about making sure I could get straight roles, and now I know that's not necessary,” he said.

“The gay roles are the best for me. Being gay has made my career,” he added.