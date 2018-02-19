Six South Carolina House Republicans
have filed a bill that would classify same-sex unions as “parody
marriages.”
According to The
State, the bill was filed on February15, the day after
Valentine's Day.
The Marriage and Constitutional
Restoration Act defines “parody marriage” as any union that does
not involve a man and a woman and “prohibits the state from
respecting, endorsing, or recognizing any 'parody marriage' policy or
policies that treat sexual orientation as a suspect class; and for
other purposes.”
The bill also states that heterosexual
marriage is “natural, neutral and noncontroversial, unlike parody
forms of marriage.”
The bill was referred to the House
Judiciary Committee.
State Representative Steven Wayne Long,
a Republican from Boiling Springs, first proposed the bill.
“It's true that people can do
whatever they want in their own homes but they can't force that on
the state,” Long
told WACH FOX News.
Jeff March of SC Pride called the bill
“pure prejudice.”
“We're not trying to impersonate
anyone here. We are trying to be the equal of everyone here. It's
written with hate. I can't imagine there are state officials that
put this in writing,” March said.