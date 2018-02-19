In accepting an award over the weekend, Gavin Grimm said that he could not stop speaking out because “the lives of trans youth are on the line.”

Time to Thrive, the annual LGBT youth conference organized by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), took place at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando.

At the conference, Grimm was presented with HRC's Upstander Award, which honors those who have advocated tirelessly on behalf of LGBT youth.

“I cannot stop [speaking out],” Grimm told the crowd. “The lives of trans youth are on the line. Those lives get saved by visibility and education, something the Human Rights Campaign does in a league of its own.”

Grimm challenged his school's policy of not allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the case last year but instead sent it back to a lower court after President Donald Trump revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools protecting transgender students. Grimm, though, has since graduated.

(Related: Supreme Court won't hear case involving transgender teen Gavin Grimm.)

HRC has previously given the award to Katie Couric, Jazz Jennings, Ruby Corado, Michael Sam, Lance Bass and John Quiñones.

Reality star Jazz Jennings, the youngest person to become a national transgender figure, presented the award to Grimm.