Out figure skater Adam Rippon has reportedly declined an offer to become an NBC correspondent for the remainder of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Rippon, who won a bronze medal, has maintained a high profile while competing in Pyeongchang.

Rippon is one of two openly gay athletes on Team USA, the other being skier Gus Kenworthy.

Rippon and Kenworthy have criticized the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the 2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Pence is opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality.

Reports surfaced on Sunday that Rippon would be joining NBC as a correspondent for the remainder of the games. But the move would mean that he would not be allowed to participate in the closing ceremony.

“I am so flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent, but if I took this opportunity, I would have to leave the Olympic team and I would have to leave the [Olympic] Village,” he said in an interview with NBCSN. “It’s so important to me, you know, I worked so hard to be on this Olympic team, and my teammates and my friends were there for me during my events, and that meant so much to me, that I really feel like I need to be there for them during their events.”