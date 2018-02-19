Out figure skater Adam Rippon has
reportedly declined an offer to become an NBC correspondent for the
remainder of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Rippon, who won a bronze medal, has
maintained a high profile while competing in Pyeongchang.
Rippon is one of two openly gay
athletes on Team USA, the other being skier Gus Kenworthy.
(Related: Gus
Kenworthy, Matt Wilkas share kiss on live Olympic TV.)
Rippon and Kenworthy have criticized
the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the
2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Pence is opposed to LGBT rights,
including marriage equality.
Reports surfaced on Sunday that Rippon
would be joining NBC as a correspondent for the remainder of the
games. But the move would mean that he would not be allowed to
participate in the closing ceremony.
“I am so flattered that NBC wanted me
to work as a correspondent, but if I took this opportunity, I would
have to leave the Olympic team and I would have to leave the
[Olympic] Village,” he
said in an interview with NBCSN. “It’s so important to me,
you know, I worked so hard to be on this Olympic team, and my
teammates and my friends were there for me during my events, and that
meant so much to me, that I really feel like I need to be there for
them during their events.”