Out skier Gus Kenworthy shared a kiss
with his boyfriend Matt Wilkas on Sunday before a qualifying run at
the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
The kiss was broadcast live by NBC.
Wilkas, an actor (Gayby), told
TIME that it was “good” that it was on television because
“it normalizes it more.”
“I would imagine it would be a huge
moment for a young gay kid to see an awesome athlete so open and
proud of himself and not caring what anyone thinks of his sexuality,”
Wilkas
said.
Kenworthy came out in an ESPN The
Magazine cover story shortly after he won a silver medal in
slopestyle skiing at the Sochi Olympics. In South Korea, he's one of
two openly gay athletes on Team USA. The other athlete is figure
skater Adam Rippon.
“That's something that I wanted at
the last Olympics, to share a kiss with my boyfriend at the bottom
[of the hill],” Kenworthy said. “It was something I was too
scared to do for myself. To be able to do that, to give him a kiss,
to have that affection broadcasted to the world is incredible. I
think the only way to change perceptions, break down homophobia,
break down barriers, is through representation. That’s something
that I didn’t have as a kid. I definitely didn’t see a gay
athlete at the Olympics kissing their boyfriend. And I think that if
I had, it would have made it a lot easier for me. Hopefully it did
that for other people.”
Athlete Ally, a group that supports
LGBT athletes, said in a tweet that “visibility matters.”
“This moment of affection gives hope
and inspiration to LGBTQ people,” the group messaged.
According to the AP, Kenworthy, who
broke his thumb during practice on Thursday and was nursing a
hematoma on his hip from an earlier fall, finished dead last in
Sunday's finals.
“On his third and final trip down the
course, after he veered off-line on the landing of the second-to-last
jump, he simply skied to the side of the final ramp and took the easy
way down, knowing his hopes for a second Olympic medal were gone,”
the AP wrote.
“I'm bummed but I'm not sulking, I'm
not crying,” Kenworthy said of not medaling. “Being out at this
Games has kind of meant the world to me. … I don't know, maybe
there's a next time.”