Sally Field is working overtime as
matchmaker for her gay son.
On Friday, Field's 30-year-old son Sam
Geisman shared a screenshot of a text conversation he was having
with his 71-year-old mother.
“Just some really helpful advice from
my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush,” Sam tweeted without
revealing his crush. “Sam...he's insanely pretty. Find a way,”
Field wrote.
Field then retweeted her son's post and
tagged the object of her son's crush: Figure skater Adam Rippon. The
28-year-old Rippon is one of two openly gay men on Team USA competing
at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The other athlete is skier
Gus Kenworthy, 26.
Rippon and Kenworthy have criticized
the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the
2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Both have vowed not to visit the White
House if invited.
Field previously reached out to Rippon
after he said that he
does not want his Olympic experience to be about Pence.
“You're amazing @Adaripp. Your
Olympics won't be about Mike Pence. They will be about your
excellence and your grace. And all the young boys and girls you're
inspiring,” Field messaged.