Sally Field is working overtime as matchmaker for her gay son.

On Friday, Field's 30-year-old son Sam Geisman shared a screenshot of a text conversation he was having with his 71-year-old mother.

“Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush,” Sam tweeted without revealing his crush. “Sam...he's insanely pretty. Find a way,” Field wrote.

Field then retweeted her son's post and tagged the object of her son's crush: Figure skater Adam Rippon. The 28-year-old Rippon is one of two openly gay men on Team USA competing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The other athlete is skier Gus Kenworthy, 26.

Rippon and Kenworthy have criticized the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the 2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Both have vowed not to visit the White House if invited.

Field previously reached out to Rippon after he said that he does not want his Olympic experience to be about Pence.

“You're amazing @Adaripp. Your Olympics won't be about Mike Pence. They will be about your excellence and your grace. And all the young boys and girls you're inspiring,” Field messaged.