Conservative commentator Todd Starnes, who hosts a syndicated talk show on Fox News Radio, said in an op-ed published Thursday that abortion and the “redefinition of traditional family” are to blame for mass shootings.

Starnes' comments come just days after Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Authorities say he killed 17 people.

“Another American high school has been turned into a killing field. And the nation wonders why. What has happened to our country? Well, I’m going to answer that question for you. And the answer may leave you a bit unsettled because the answer is politically incorrect,” Starnes wrote at his website.

“You see – I believe there is a God – but I also believe there is a Devil. And I see his hand at work in our country. And I have no doubt that he is smiling at the chaos and the carnage that has scarred the land of the free.”

“They kicked God out of the public marketplace, banned Bibles and prayer in school. And the Devil smiled. Tens of millions of unborn babies have been slaughtered in the name of choice. And the Devil smiled. The traditional family has been redefined, broken homes raising broken kids. And the Devil smiled,” he added.

In 2014, Starnes predicted that same-sex marriage would open the door to “anything goes.”