Conservative commentator Todd Starnes,
who hosts a syndicated talk show on Fox News Radio, said in an op-ed
published Thursday that abortion and the “redefinition of
traditional family” are to blame for mass shootings.
Starnes' comments come just days after
Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Authorities say he killed 17 people.
(Related: Florida
shooter Nikolas Cruz called for the murder of gays in private chat
group.)
“Another American high school has
been turned into a killing field. And the nation wonders why. What
has happened to our country? Well, I’m going to answer that
question for you. And the answer may leave you a bit unsettled
because the answer is politically incorrect,” Starnes wrote at his
website.
“You see – I believe there is a God
– but I also believe there is a Devil. And I see his hand at work
in our country. And I have no doubt that he is smiling at the chaos
and the carnage that has scarred the land of the free.”
“They kicked God out of the public
marketplace, banned Bibles and prayer in school. And the Devil
smiled. Tens of millions of unborn babies have been slaughtered in
the name of choice. And the Devil smiled. The traditional family has
been redefined, broken homes raising broken kids. And the Devil
smiled,” he added.
In 2014, Starnes predicted that
same-sex
marriage would open the door to “anything goes.”