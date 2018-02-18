Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old who has confessed to opening fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida, spewed racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic views in a private Instagram group chat.

Cruz opened fired Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Authorities say he killed 17 people. Cruz had attended the school but was expelled.

According to CNN, which gained access to the online group, the chat group was called “Murica [American flag emoji] [eagle emoji].”

Cruz left the comment that he hated “jews, niggers, immigrants” and talked about killing Mexicans.

Cruz agreed with one member who said they hated gays. “Shoot them in the back of the head,” Cruz responded.

CNN reported that there were hundreds of racists messages and videos posted in the group. Cruz, who was adopted, said that he was glad he never met his biological mother, whom he said was Jewish. Cruz's adoptive parents have since died. He also bragged about writing a letter to President Donald Trump and claimed that he received a response. In a video shot by a neighbor in October, Cruz is seen wearing one of Trump's trademark “Make America Great Again” hats.