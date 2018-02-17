Daily Mail columnist Richard Littlejohn has criticized married couple Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's baby announcement.

Olympic diver Daley and director Black shared the news on Wednesday, Valentine's Day.

The couple posted a photo of themselves on Instagram and Twitter holding an ultrasound image of their child with the caption “HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! [heart emoji, two-dad family emoji, heart emoji]”

The couple met in 2013 and married last May.

(Related: Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black marry at Bovey Castle in England.)

Littlejohn called the announcement a “publicity stunt.”

"I still cling to the belief that children benefit most from being brought up by a man and a woman,” he wrote in the op-ed titled Please don't pretend two dads is the new normal. “Which is precisely what worries me most about the Daley publicity stunt.”

"Here we have two men drawing attention to the fact that 'they' are having a baby. But where's the mum, the possessor of the womb which features in this photograph? She appears to have been written out of the script entirely.”

"We are not told her identity, where she lives, or even when the baby is due. She is merely the anonymous incubator,” he said.

Littlejohn, who asked readers to “pass the sick bag,” has not previously criticized heterosexual celebrities who used anonymous surrogates.

He went on to say that he's looking forward to “the photos of Tom Daley breastfeeding his new baby.”

LGBT rights advocate GLAAD called for advertisers to pull their advertising from the Daily Mail over the column's publication.

“This hateful discourse should never be normalized or sanctioned by businesses who expect LGBTQ people and our allies to use their products and services,” said Zeke Stokes, vice president of programs at GLAAD. “We call on these companies to take a stand against the outdated arguments and vile homophobia and transphobia expressed in this column, and put their money where their mouths are by pulling their ads, and supporting LGBTQ people.”

At least three corporations, Southbank Centre, Center Parks and Quorn Foods UK, said that they had pulled their ads over the column. Honda tweeted that it was “investigating” the issue.