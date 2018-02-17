Daily Mail columnist Richard
Littlejohn has criticized married couple Tom Daley and Dustin Lance
Black's baby announcement.
Olympic diver Daley and director Black
shared the news on Wednesday, Valentine's Day.
The couple posted a photo of themselves
on Instagram and Twitter holding an ultrasound image of their child
with the caption “HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! [heart emoji, two-dad
family emoji, heart emoji]”
The couple met in 2013 and married last
May.
(Related: Tom
Daley, Dustin Lance Black marry at Bovey Castle in England.)
Littlejohn called the announcement a
“publicity stunt.”
"I still cling to the belief that
children benefit most from being brought up by a man and a woman,”
he wrote in the op-ed titled Please don't pretend two dads is the
new normal. “Which is precisely what worries me most about the
Daley publicity stunt.”
"Here we have two men drawing
attention to the fact that 'they' are having a baby. But where's the
mum, the possessor of the womb which features in this photograph? She
appears to have been written out of the script entirely.”
"We are not told her identity,
where she lives, or even when the baby is due. She is merely the
anonymous incubator,” he said.
Littlejohn, who asked readers to “pass
the sick bag,” has not previously criticized heterosexual
celebrities who used anonymous surrogates.
He went on to say that he's looking
forward to “the photos of Tom Daley breastfeeding his new baby.”
LGBT rights advocate GLAAD called for
advertisers to pull their advertising from the Daily Mail over
the column's publication.
“This hateful discourse should never
be normalized or sanctioned by businesses who expect LGBTQ people and
our allies to use their products and services,” said Zeke Stokes,
vice president of programs at GLAAD. “We call on these companies to
take a stand against the outdated arguments and vile homophobia and
transphobia expressed in this column, and put their money where their
mouths are by pulling their ads, and supporting LGBTQ people.”
At least three corporations, Southbank
Centre, Center Parks and Quorn Foods UK, said that they had pulled
their ads over the column. Honda tweeted that it was “investigating”
the issue.