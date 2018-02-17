After he broke his thumb during practice at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, out skier Gus Kenworthy took a swipe at Vice President Mike Pence.

The 26-year-old Kenworthy is one of two openly gay men on Team USA competing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The other athlete is figure skater Adam Rippon, 28.

Kenworthy and Rippon have criticized the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the 2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Pence is opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality.

On Thursday, Kenworthy shared images of his thumb's x-ray and cast on social media.

“Broke my thumb yesterday in practice,” Kenworthy captioned the photo. “It won't stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so … Silver linings!”

“Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic 'thumbs up!' of encouragement the rest of the trip,” he added.

Earlier in the week, Kenworthy said that he has “no patience” for Trump's attacks on the LGBT community and announced that he would not go to the White House if invited, echoing sentiments expressed by Rippon.

Kenworthy is expected to participate Sunday in the slopestyle competition.