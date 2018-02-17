After he broke his thumb during
practice at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, out skier Gus
Kenworthy took a swipe at Vice President Mike Pence.
The 26-year-old Kenworthy is one of two
openly gay men on Team USA competing at the Winter Olympics in South
Korea. The other athlete is figure skater Adam Rippon, 28.
Kenworthy and Rippon have criticized
the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the
2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Pence is opposed to LGBT rights,
including marriage equality.
On Thursday, Kenworthy shared images of
his thumb's x-ray and cast on social media.
“Broke my thumb yesterday in
practice,” Kenworthy captioned the photo. “It won't stop me from
competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so
… Silver linings!”
“Will be giving my teammates (and
literally everyone else) an enthusiastic 'thumbs up!' of
encouragement the rest of the trip,” he added.
Earlier in the week, Kenworthy
said that he has “no patience” for Trump's attacks on the LGBT
community and announced that he would not go to the White House
if invited, echoing sentiments expressed by Rippon.
Kenworthy is expected to participate
Sunday in the slopestyle competition.