Singer Adam Lambert is a perennial
favorite on OUT's annual list of most eligible bachelors.
The LGBT magazine is asking online
readers to vote for their favorite gay bachelor out of 100 out
celebrities.
In a tweet on Thursday, OUT editors
wrote that Lambert was leading the voting, with transgender country
star Jaimie Wilson and singer Scott Hoying in second and third place,
respectively.
“#OUTBachelors update: @adamlambert
is in the lead, with trans country star @tboy61915 and
@SUP3RFRUIT/@PTXofficial singer @scotthoying following closely!”
OUT editors wrote. “It's still anyone's game, so go vote for your
fav.”
Lambert was voted the magazine's Most
Eligible Bachelor in 2017, 2015 and 2014. In 2016, Lambert finished
second to YouTube star Tyler Oakley. He's also been a top contender
in other years.
Other notable bachelors on this year's
list include figure skater Adam Rippon, musician Olly Alexander,
former NFL player Michael Sam, musician Aaron Carter, actor Andrew
Rannells, Bob the Drag Queen, writer Connor Franta, reality star EJ
Johnson, writer Jacob Tobia, musician Jake Shears, reality star
Jonathan Van Ness, actor Jussie Smollett, actor Noah Galvin, model
Nyle DiMarco, former NFL player Ryan O'Callaghan, musician Shamir and
YouTube star Tyler Oakley.
You can vote for your favorite at
OUT.com.
Not in the running this year is singer
Sam Smith, who is rumored to be dating actor Brandon Flynn. The
inclusion of Jake Shears, the lead singer of Scissor Sisters, might
be surprising to some because the singer has been so vocal about his
long-term relationship with director Chris Moukarbel. The pair split
in 2015. Shears' memoir, Boys Keep Swinging, comes out next
week and he's preparing for his first solo album. He's also starring
on Broadway in Kinky Boots.