Thirty-two percent of U.S. respondents believe that being transgender is a sin or mental illness.

According to a survey by Ipsos, Americans are also “the most likely to say that society has gone too far in allowing people to dress and live as one sex even though they were born another.” Thirty-six percent of U.S. respondents agreed with that statement.

Ipsos collected data online between October 24 and November 7, 2017. The full report, titled Global Attitudes Toward Transgender People, can be downloaded here.

Countries surveyed included Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Poland, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States. Ipsos said that it narrowed its findings to countries where it felt “internet penetration is sufficiently high to feel confident that the data is truly nationally representative.” Other countries where data was collected but not used include China, Mexico and Brazil.

A slim majority (51%) of U.S. respondents said that they would like the government do more to protect and support transgender individuals. A majority (57%) of people in the United States also believe that transgender people are brave.

More than 19,700 adults participated in the survey.