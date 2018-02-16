Thirty-two percent of U.S. respondents
believe that being transgender is a sin or mental illness.
According to a survey by Ipsos,
Americans are also “the most likely to say that society has gone
too far in allowing people to dress and live as one sex even though
they were born another.” Thirty-six percent of U.S. respondents
agreed with that statement.
Ipsos collected data online between
October 24 and November 7, 2017. The full report, titled Global
Attitudes Toward Transgender People, can be downloaded
here.
Countries surveyed included Argentina,
Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary,
Italy, Japan, Poland, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the
United States. Ipsos said that it narrowed its findings to
countries where it felt “internet penetration is sufficiently high
to feel confident that the data is truly nationally representative.”
Other countries where data was collected but not used include China,
Mexico and Brazil.
A slim majority (51%) of U.S.
respondents said that they would like the government do more to
protect and support transgender individuals. A majority (57%) of
people in the United States also believe that transgender people are
brave.
More than 19,700 adults participated in
the survey.