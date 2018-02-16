Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth
About Homosexuality (AFTAH) on Tuesday claimed that media coverage of
Adam Rippon and other out athletes shows that “the media are
obsessed with homosexuality.”
LaBarbera made his comments during an
appearance Tuesday on VCY America's Crosstalk radio program.
Figure skater Rippon, 28, and skier Gus
Kenworthy, 26, have been outspoken in their criticism of the Trump
administration's LGBT policies. Both have also vowed not to attend
the White House if invited.
(Related: Gay
skier Gus Kenworthy: “No patience” with Trump's attacks on LGBT
community.)
Host Jim Schneider asked LaBarbera
about how the media is “bending over backward to promote the LGBT
movement” at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
“Well, Jim, you’re right, the media
are obsessed with homosexuality and now transgenderism and it’s
hard to conclude anything else when you see how crazy they are in
promoting this,” LaBarbera
answered. “I mean, this is the Olympics, it would be nice if
something could be set apart from politically correct activism and
progressivism, but even the Olympics and even the Super Bowl and even
sporting events now have been politicized and especially in the
pro-LGBTQ direction.”
Schneider claimed that the coverage of
Rippon and others is “turning the stomachs of so many” and that
the media is “trying to force it down the throats of people who
totally object to the immorality that the lifestyle poses.”
“But it never stops with the media,
and we see it on the transgender issue,” LaBarbera said. “Adam
Rippon, the skater, went out of his way to insult the vice president
of the United States and he’s treated like a hero. It’s just
ridiculous.”