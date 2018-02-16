Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality (AFTAH) on Tuesday claimed that media coverage of Adam Rippon and other out athletes shows that “the media are obsessed with homosexuality.”

LaBarbera made his comments during an appearance Tuesday on VCY America's Crosstalk radio program.

Figure skater Rippon, 28, and skier Gus Kenworthy, 26, have been outspoken in their criticism of the Trump administration's LGBT policies. Both have also vowed not to attend the White House if invited.

Host Jim Schneider asked LaBarbera about how the media is “bending over backward to promote the LGBT movement” at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“Well, Jim, you’re right, the media are obsessed with homosexuality and now transgenderism and it’s hard to conclude anything else when you see how crazy they are in promoting this,” LaBarbera answered. “I mean, this is the Olympics, it would be nice if something could be set apart from politically correct activism and progressivism, but even the Olympics and even the Super Bowl and even sporting events now have been politicized and especially in the pro-LGBTQ direction.”

Schneider claimed that the coverage of Rippon and others is “turning the stomachs of so many” and that the media is “trying to force it down the throats of people who totally object to the immorality that the lifestyle poses.”

“But it never stops with the media, and we see it on the transgender issue,” LaBarbera said. “Adam Rippon, the skater, went out of his way to insult the vice president of the United States and he’s treated like a hero. It’s just ridiculous.”