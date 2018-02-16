Amazon Studios has fired Jeffrey
Tambor, the star of Transparent, after completing an
investigation into sexual harassment allegations.
Tambor will not appear in the show's
upcoming fifth season, according to The
Hollywood Reporter.
Tambor won two Emmys in a row for
playing Maura Pfefferman, who comes out transgender to her adult
children, in Amazon's Transparent. He received a third
nomination last year.
Van Barnes, a former assistant to
Tambor, alleged in a Facebook late last year that Tambor had sexually
harassed and groped her. A co-star on the show, Trace Lysette, also
came out with a “me too” story.
Lysette, a transgender actress, said in
a statement that Tambor had “made many sexual advances and
comments.” She described one encounter in which Tambor cornered her
and simulated sex. Though he denied the allegations, Tambor stated
at the time that it would be difficult for him to return to the show.
Just hours after the announcement was
made, Tambor lashed out at series creator Jill Soloway and Amazon.
“I am profoundly disappointed in
Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” Tambor
said in a statement. “I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s
unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to
any of my fellow cast mates.”
“In our four-year history of working
together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been
revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon.
Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was
deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that
afflicted our set. As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if
any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will
continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this
ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in
jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak,” he added.
Soloway also released a statement: “I
have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette,
whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent
is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires.
We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our
vision for Transparent since its inception and remain
heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has
generated in our community.”