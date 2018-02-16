Amazon Studios has fired Jeffrey Tambor, the star of Transparent, after completing an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

Tambor will not appear in the show's upcoming fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tambor won two Emmys in a row for playing Maura Pfefferman, who comes out transgender to her adult children, in Amazon's Transparent. He received a third nomination last year.

Van Barnes, a former assistant to Tambor, alleged in a Facebook late last year that Tambor had sexually harassed and groped her. A co-star on the show, Trace Lysette, also came out with a “me too” story.

Lysette, a transgender actress, said in a statement that Tambor had “made many sexual advances and comments.” She described one encounter in which Tambor cornered her and simulated sex. Though he denied the allegations, Tambor stated at the time that it would be difficult for him to return to the show.

Just hours after the announcement was made, Tambor lashed out at series creator Jill Soloway and Amazon.

“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” Tambor said in a statement. “I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates.”

“In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set. As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak,” he added.

Soloway also released a statement: “I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires. We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community.”