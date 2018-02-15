An Alabama Senate committee on Wednesday approved a bill that seeks to strike a sex education requirement to teach students that same-sex relationships are socially unacceptable and illegal.

According to the AP, a 1992 law that sets requirements for sex education in Alabama's public schools states that programs should put “an emphasis, in a factual manner and from a public health perspective, that homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public and that homosexual conduct is a criminal offense under the laws of this state.”

The bill cleared the Senate Education Policy Committee on Wednesday. It now heads to the Alabama Senate.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Tom Whatley, a Republican from Auburn.

“It clears up some of the language in the act right now that declares homosexuality a criminal offense,” Whatley said. “It also changes some of the language to be medically accurate.”

The Supreme Court in 2003 struck down state anti-sodomy laws, including Alabama's law, which made gay sex a criminal offense in the state.

Such laws are often called “no-promo-homo” laws. According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), seven states restrict positive portrayals of same-sex relationships in health classes.

Previous attempts in Alabama to strike the anti-gay language have failed.