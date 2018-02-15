President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., went after out athlete Adam Rippon over comments the Olympian made about Vice President Mike Pence.

The 28-year-old Rippon is one of two openly gay men on Team USA competing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The other athlete is skier Gus Kenworthy, 26.

Rippon and Kenworthy have criticized the White House's selection of Pence to lead the 2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Pence is opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality.

Speaking at a press conference in Pyeongchang, Rippon said that he did not want his “Olympic experience being about Mike Pence.”

“Really?” Trump Jr. tweeted in response. “Then perhaps you shouldn't have spent the past few weeks talking about him. I haven't heard him mention you once???”

Pence, however, has messaged Rippon directly on Twitter.

“.@Adaripp I want you to know we are FOR YOU. Don't let fake news distract you,” Pence wrote on February 8. This is the first time the vice president has personally denied that the support therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT people. While running for Congress, Pence supported the use of federal funding to treat people “seeking to change their sexual behavior.” He also supports groups that favor such therapies, such as Focus on the Family, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.

