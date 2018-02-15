RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's
Drag Race, is set to guest star on the fifth season of Netflix's
Grace and Frankie.
Netflix on Wednesday, less than a month
after releasing season 4 of Grace and Frankie, announced the
series would return for a fifth season.
In Grace and Frankie,
adversaries Grace (played by Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin)
are unexpectedly brought together when their husbands announce that
they are gay and getting hitched to each other. Martin Sheen (The
West Wing) plays Robert, Fonda's husband, while Sam Waterston
(Law and Order) plays Sol, Tomlin's husband.
In the show's second season, Robert and
Sol got married.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, RuPaul will play Benjamin Le Day. The character
is described as a “formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces
off with Grace and Frankie.” RuPaul most recently guest starred on
Comedy Central's Broad City.
Grace and Frankie has received
seven Emmy nominations, including lead actress for Fonda and Tomlin,
and a Golden Globe nomination.