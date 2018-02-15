British Olympic diver Tom Daley and his
Oscar-winning director husband, Dustin Lance Black, on Wednesday,
Valentine's Day, announced they're having a baby.
The couple posted a photo of themselves
on Instagram and Twitter holding an ultrasound image of their child
with the caption “HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! [heart emoji, two-dad
family emoji, heart emoji]”
The couple met in 2013 and married last
May.
(Related: Tom
Daley, Dustin Lance Black marry at Bovey Castle in England.)
Daley's mother, Debbie Daley, said she
was “delighted” by the news.
Daley has previously said he's looking
forward to starting a family with his husband.
“Lance and I definitely want a family
in the future,” Daley
said in July. “Who knows when? We're both lucky to have
supportive families. We want to share that with our own children.”
In October, Daley said that he wants
his kids to grow up in a “free and equal world.”
“When my kids are born, I want them
to live in a free and equal world, no matter how beautifully
different they turn out to be,” Daley
said. “My dream is that they are raised in a world where their
gay dads are a part of a wider family of diversity that fully support
one another.”
(Related: Tom
Daley slams “homophobic” Trump.)