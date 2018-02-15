British Olympic diver Tom Daley and his Oscar-winning director husband, Dustin Lance Black, on Wednesday, Valentine's Day, announced they're having a baby.

The couple posted a photo of themselves on Instagram and Twitter holding an ultrasound image of their child with the caption “HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! [heart emoji, two-dad family emoji, heart emoji]”

The couple met in 2013 and married last May.

(Related: Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black marry at Bovey Castle in England.)

Daley's mother, Debbie Daley, said she was “delighted” by the news.

Daley has previously said he's looking forward to starting a family with his husband.

“Lance and I definitely want a family in the future,” Daley said in July. “Who knows when? We're both lucky to have supportive families. We want to share that with our own children.”

In October, Daley said that he wants his kids to grow up in a “free and equal world.”

“When my kids are born, I want them to live in a free and equal world, no matter how beautifully different they turn out to be,” Daley said. “My dream is that they are raised in a world where their gay dads are a part of a wider family of diversity that fully support one another.”

(Related: Tom Daley slams “homophobic” Trump.)