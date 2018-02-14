Out figure skater Adam Rippon on Tuesday said that he does not want his squabble with Vice President Mike Pence to spoil his Olympic experience.

The 28-year-old Rippon is one of two openly gay men on Team USA competing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The other athlete is skier Gus Kenworthy, 26.

Rippon and Kenworthy have criticized the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the 2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Pence is opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality.

(Related: Gus Kenworthy, Adam Rippon to Mike Pence: “Eat your heart out.”)

Speaking at a press conference in Pyeongchang, Rippon said he would continue to speak out on LGBT rights.

“I have no problem about what I've said because I stand by it, but I think right now the Olympics are about Olympic competition,” Rippon said.

“It's brought a lot of attention to my other teammates and I don't want it to distract from them.”

“I don't want my Olympic experience being about Mike Pence,” he said.

Rippon got emotional talking about the response he's received from speaking out about LGBT rights.

“I can't tone it down. I'm being me and being myself,” Rippon said. “I've got so many messages from kids all over the country. I'm getting so emotional thinking about it. I think that's why it's so important.”