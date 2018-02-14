Singer-actress Britney Spears will be
honored for her LGBT rights advocacy at the 29th annual
GLAAD Media Awards In Los Angeles.
At the April 12 event, Spears will
receive the group's Vanguard Award, which is “presented to artists
and media professionals who, through their work, have increased the
visibility and understanding of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender community.”
“Spears is a longtime ally and
supporter of the LGBTQ community,” the group said in making the
announcement. “She has reliably stood up for LGBTQ youth on
GLAAD’s Spirit Day by going purple on social media to speak out
against bullying. In 2017, Spears was among 140 entertainers
including Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, and Laverne Cox to speak
out in an open letter against two anti-LGBTQ bills which targeted
transgender youth in Texas and were later defeated.”
In a recent love letter to the LGBT
community, Spears, 36, said that she was inspired and uplifted by the
community's unwavering loyalty and acceptance.
“I have a secret to share with you,”
Spears wrote. “You see it’s actually you that lifts me up. The
unwavering loyalty. The lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth.
Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy, and make
me and my sons strive to be better people.”
Previous honorees include Jennifer
Lopez, Cher, Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg,
Drew Barrymore, Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato, and Patricia Arquette.