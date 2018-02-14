Singer-actress Britney Spears will be honored for her LGBT rights advocacy at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards In Los Angeles.

At the April 12 event, Spears will receive the group's Vanguard Award, which is “presented to artists and media professionals who, through their work, have increased the visibility and understanding of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.”

“Spears is a longtime ally and supporter of the LGBTQ community,” the group said in making the announcement. “She has reliably stood up for LGBTQ youth on GLAAD’s Spirit Day by going purple on social media to speak out against bullying. In 2017, Spears was among 140 entertainers including Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, and Laverne Cox to speak out in an open letter against two anti-LGBTQ bills which targeted transgender youth in Texas and were later defeated.”

In a recent love letter to the LGBT community, Spears, 36, said that she was inspired and uplifted by the community's unwavering loyalty and acceptance.

“I have a secret to share with you,” Spears wrote. “You see it’s actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty. The lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy, and make me and my sons strive to be better people.”

Previous honorees include Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, Drew Barrymore, Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato, and Patricia Arquette.