Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton says in
a new video that he's disappointed he has yet to find a new
boyfriend.
Hilton, 39, said in December that he's
ready to begin a new search for love. The following month, he said
that he had updated his online profile.
“Hello, friends,” Hilton said in
his six-and-a-half minute video. “It's February. It's almost
Valentine's Day. And I thought it would be a great time to update
you all on my dating life, or lack thereof.”
The father of three explained that he's
actively looking for a man to date on a dating site.
“I browse through my matches. I
check everybody who's liked my profile. I haven't gone on any dates
yet, but I've been communicating with some people,” Hilton
said.
“I'm a little disappointed,” he
added.
Hilton broke up with his last boyfriend
in 2011. He told his fans that he kept that relationship a secret
because he “wanted to keep that sacred and personal.”
At his blog, PerezHilton.com,
Hilton posts items mostly about celebrities.
(Related coverage: Perez
Hilton.)