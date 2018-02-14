Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton says in a new video that he's disappointed he has yet to find a new boyfriend.

Hilton, 39, said in December that he's ready to begin a new search for love. The following month, he said that he had updated his online profile.

“Hello, friends,” Hilton said in his six-and-a-half minute video. “It's February. It's almost Valentine's Day. And I thought it would be a great time to update you all on my dating life, or lack thereof.”

The father of three explained that he's actively looking for a man to date on a dating site.

“I browse through my matches. I check everybody who's liked my profile. I haven't gone on any dates yet, but I've been communicating with some people,” Hilton said.

“I'm a little disappointed,” he added.

Hilton broke up with his last boyfriend in 2011. He told his fans that he kept that relationship a secret because he “wanted to keep that sacred and personal.”

At his blog, PerezHilton.com, Hilton posts items mostly about celebrities.

