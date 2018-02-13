Out figure skater Adam Rippon says he will skip a visit to the White House.

The 28-year-old Rippon is one of two openly gay men on Team USA competing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea. The other athlete is skier Gus Kenworthy, 26.

Rippon and Kenworthy have criticized the White House's selection of Vice President Mike Pence to lead the 2018 U.S. Olympic delegation. Pence is opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality.

“No, I have no desire to go to the White House,” Rippon told the Daily Mail after winning a bronze medal in the team figure skating event. “But I would like to do something to help my community.”

Rippon said he would want to do “something positive and not just stay at home” and suggested an event in support of LGBT rights.

Rippon previously said that he would not visit the White House if invited as an Olympian because he believes he would not be “welcome” as a gay athlete.

