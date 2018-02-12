Canadian figure skater Eric Radford has
won gold at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, making him the first
openly gay man to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics.
Radford and skating partner Meagan
Duhamel came in first place in the free skate program in the team
event. Their routine Sunday morning was set to Adele's Hometown
Glory.
“This is amazing!” Radford tweeted.
“I literally feel like I might explode with pride. #Olympics.
#outandproud.”
Radford, 32, came out gay in 2014 after
he and Duhamel finished seventh at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon, 28, won
a bronze medal as part of the team event. He came out gay in a 2015
interview with Skating magazine.
Radford and Rippon are among just a
handful of out athletes competing in South Korea. Skier Gus
Kenworthy is the second out athlete on Team USA. Rippon and
Kenworthy have been outspoken in their criticism of Vice President
Mike Pence's role in the Winter Olympics.
(Related: Gus
Kenworthy, Adam Rippon to Mike Pence: “Eat your heart out.”)