A gay teacher has been fired by a Miami Catholic school after marrying her girlfriend.

First-grade teacher Jocelyn Morffi married her girlfriend Natasha Hass in the Florida Keys over the weekend. She returned to work on Wednesday and was fired the following day.

“This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result,” Morffi wrote on social media. “In their eyes I'm not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner.”

The Miami Herald reported that roughly 20 parents gathered Friday morning at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School to demand an explanation.

“We were extremely livid,” one of the parents said. “They treated her like a criminal, they didn't even let her get her things out of her classroom.”

A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Miami said that Morffi had broken her contract under church rules of conduct. Morffi worked at the school for seven years.

Tony Lima, executive director of LGBT rights group SAVE, called the firing “shocking.”

“It's important to continue educating the community that this kind of stuff happens in this day and age. But it's even more important to pass comprehensive statewide protections,” Lima said.

According to New Ways Ministries, more than 70 LGBT people have reported losing their jobs at Catholic institutions since 2007.